Prime Video announces June release for Series ‘My Lady Jane’

Prime Video has announced the debut of the romantic fantasy series “My Lady Jane” on June 27, featuring actors Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters in lead roles. The series, set in an alternate-fantasy Tudor world, is based on the 2016 book “My Lady Jane” by Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows, and Cynthia Hand. It offers a radical retelling of English royal history, envisioning a world where historical events take different turns, such as King Henry VIII’s son Edward not succumbing to tuberculosis and Lady Jane Grey avoiding execution, according to a press release from the streaming platform.

The storyline revolves around the character Jane, who unexpectedly becomes queen overnight and faces threats from nefarious villains seeking the crown. Described as an epic tale of true love and high adventure, “My Lady Jane” presents a twist on the traditional damsel in distress narrative, with Jane saving herself, her true love, and the kingdom. The series stars Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley, and Jordan Peters as King Edward.

Featuring a cast that includes Dominic Cooper, Jim Broadbent, Anna Chancellor, and others, “My Lady Jane” is created by Gemma Burgess and co-showrun by Meredith Glynn. Jamie Babbit has directed five of the eight episodes in the series, promising an engaging blend of romance, fantasy, and historical intrigue for viewers.