Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity markets snapped 5-day winning run and ended marginally lower in the volatile session on April 26. BSE Sensex settled at 73,730.16, down 609.28 points or 0.82 percent. At close, NSE Nifty was at 22,420, down 150.30 points or 0.67 percent .

About 1710 shares advanced, 1521 shares declined, and 106 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Divis Labs, LTIMindtree, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance, ITC, Tata Steel and BPCL. Top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among sectors, except auto, bank, capital goods, all other indices ended higher, with oil & gas, healthcare, realty, media up 0.3-1 percent. BSE midcap index up 0.8 percent and smallcap index up 0.3 percent. Nifty Midcap jumped 395.60 points or 0.79% to settle at 50,624.10.