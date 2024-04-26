Yoga asanas for strong bones and muscles

To build bone strength, practice these yoga poses.

Virabhadrasana

Stand with your legs spread at a distance of 3-4 feet. Keep the right foot out 90 degrees, bend the left foot 45 degrees in. Stretch your arms and bend your right knee. Look at your right hand for 30 seconds. Repeat on the left side. This strengthens your shoulders, arms, and back.

Vrikshasana

Standing in Tadasana, bend the right leg and rest the claws on the left thigh as high as possible. Raise your arms up while balancing your body, and then join your palms in a Namaskar posture. Continue to hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds. Do the same with the other leg. This asana strengthens the thighs, ankles, and spine.

Trikonasana

Spread your feet at a distance of three to four feet. Put your right foot out at 90 degrees and your left foot at 15 degrees, then turn your body to the right and touch the ground with your right hand. Repeat with your left leg. This pose strengthens your neck, back, and waist.

Parivritta Trikonasana

Bend your left leg 45-60 degrees inwards and stand with your feet open for 3 to 3.5 feet. Keep the right foot at 90 degrees out and slowly turn the torso 90 degrees from the hip to the right. Rest your left hand on the outer side of your right foot as you inhale. Look at it by lifting the right hand upwards. Wait 30 seconds, then repeat with the other leg. This strengthens your legs, hips, and spine.

Hastapadasana

While inhaling, stand straight and keep both hands on your hips. Try to touch your toes with your hands. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds and then exhale and return to your normal position. This asana relaxes the mind and strengthens the back, neck, and hips.

Setubandh Asana

Keep your hands close to your body as you lie on your back. Now lift the hips up by putting pressure on the feet and join both the hands. Stay for 5 to 10 seconds. Repeat it three times. This pose strengthens the chest and neck muscles.

Uttit Parsvakonasana

Stand with your feet spread out four feet apart. Keep the left foot 20 degrees inward and the right foot 90 degrees outward. Place the right hand on the floor outside the right foot while bending the right knee. Straighten the left arm and leg. Hold this position for 60 seconds. It strengthens the hips, chest, and spine.