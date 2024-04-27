2 CRPF jawans killed, 2 injured in militant attack

Bishnupur: 2 Central Reserve Police Forece (CRPF) personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed on Saturday in a attack by allegedly Kuki militants. 2 jawans were also injured in the attack. Militants attacked an IRB post in Naransena in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

‘The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF’s 128 battalion,’ said a senior officer.

CRPF personnel killed in the attack were from CRPF’s 128 Battalion deployed in Naransena area. The deceased have been identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini. The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das.