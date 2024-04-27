AAP stages protest in East Delhi over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP workers held a protest at Laxmi Nagar against the arrest of party leader Arvind Kejriwal, just ahead of his wife Sunita Kejriwal’s inaugural Lok Sabha election roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday. The demonstration, part of the AAP’s “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” campaign, took place near a foot-over bridge in the East Delhi area.

Kuldeep Kumar, AAP’s candidate for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, emphasized that the people of Delhi are prepared to respond to what they perceive as BJP’s authoritarianism and the arrest of Kejriwal. The protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, asserted their stance with the slogan ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’. Arvind Kejriwal, currently incarcerated in Tihar jail, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. Sunita Kejriwal is set to lead AAP’s election campaign in Delhi and other states, commencing with her support for Kumar’s candidacy in East Delhi.