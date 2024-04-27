Actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing, father files complaint

Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ has reportedly gone missing, leaving fans and colleagues deeply concerned. The actor was last seen at Delhi airport on April 22, intending to board a flight to Mumbai, but he never reached his destination and has not returned home since.

His sudden disappearance has raised alarm, especially given his age of 50 and his known mental stability. Despite efforts to contact him, including phone calls, there has been no success in locating him.

A missing person report filed by Singh’s father expresses the family’s distress, stating that he left for Mumbai on April 22 but never arrived, and his phone has been unreachable. Singh’s portrayal of Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ earned him immense popularity, and his absence from the show, prompted by family commitments, was felt deeply by viewers despite ongoing issues, such as payment delays, faced by the cast.