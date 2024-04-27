Archery World Cup: India bag three gold medals

Shanghai: Indian archers bagged three gold medals at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday. In the women’s compound team event, India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur defeated Italy by ‘236-226’ to win the top position.

The men’s team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge defeated Netherlands’ Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems by ‘238-231’. The mixed team of Jyothi and Abhishek beat Lisell Jaatma and Robin Jaatma of Estonia by ‘158-157’.

This was a double gold medal for the reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi. She is also in the hunt for an individual gold and will play her semifinal later in the day. Medal rounds in the recurve section will be on Sunday and India are eyeing two gold from the Olympic discipline. The Indian men’s team will take on Olympic champions South Korea in the gold medal clash.