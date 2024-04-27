Assam’s second phase polling witnesses 77.35% voter turnout in five LS seats

In the second phase of polling across five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, an estimated 77.35 percent of the 77.26 lakh eligible voters cast their votes, according to election officials. The final turnout percentage may see minor revisions as the data compilation process is ongoing. Notably, Nagaon constituency witnessed the highest voter participation at 80.56 percent, followed closely by Darrang-Udalguri at 78.41 percent.

Across the five constituencies, a total of 61 candidates are vying for victory. Some of the key contests include Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya facing off against Surya Kanta Sarkar of the Congress in Silchar, and BJP’s Amarsing Tisso challenging Congress’s Joyram Engleng in Diphu. The battles also feature established MPs like Congress’s Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon, BJP’s Kripanath Malla in Karimganj, and BJP’s Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri, facing off against formidable opponents.

A significant effort was made to ensure smooth polling, with over 77 lakh voters, including women and members of the third gender, eligible to vote across 9,133 polling stations. Notably, 1,220 of these stations were identified as ‘critical.’ The polling process was facilitated by a substantial deployment of polling officials and security personnel, with over 36,000 polling officials and around 40,000 security personnel involved in ensuring a fair and secure voting environment.