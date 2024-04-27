Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated for second day in a row in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 53,480, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6685, higher by Rs 20. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures ended its five-week rally and finished at Rs 71,486 per 10 gram. This price is Rs 2472 or 3.35 percent lower from its record high of Rs 73,958 per 10 gram mark that it touched on 12th April 2024.

Also Read: 2 CRPF jawans killed, 2 injured in militant attack

In global markets, price of spot gold dipped 0.1% to $2,331.15 per ounce. Prices are down nearly $100 from the all-time high of $2,431.29 scaled on April 12. Gold prices are down 2.5% so far for the week. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $2,343.50 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $27.40 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $919.90, while palladium gained 1.1% to $984.73.