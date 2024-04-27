Forest fire spreads to Nainital, army deployed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand authorities have deployed the Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopter to battle a raging fire in Nainital and its surrounding forests. The helicopter is being utilized to draw water from the Bhimtal lake and extinguish the flames in the Pines area.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pramod Kumar, the wildfire has spread uncontrollably from the pine forests to the Lariyakanta forests. With the assistance of the helicopter, efforts are underway to contain and extinguish the fire, which has engulfed several areas near Nainital, including Pines, Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayannagar, Bhouwali, Ramgarh, and Mukteshwar.

The severity of the situation has prompted the deployment of army personnel to aid in firefighting efforts. Forest department sources attribute the rapid spread of wildfires to limited rainfall, exacerbating the threat to dry forests in the region. Authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the fires, with measures underway to identify individuals responsible for ‘man-made’ fire incidents.