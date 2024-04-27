IMD issues heatwave warning in Kerala’s three districts until April 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts in Kerala from April 26 to April 28, 2024. This alert comes as temperatures are expected to soar, with Kollam reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, Thrissur up to 39 degrees Celsius, and Palakkad up to 41 degrees Celsius during this period. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts in the state.

From April 26th to April 30th, 2024, high temperatures are forecasted across various districts in Kerala. Palakkad district may experience maximum temperatures of up to 41°C, while Kollam and Thrissur districts may reach up to 40°C and 39°C respectively. Other districts such as Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, and Kannur may see temperatures of up to 38°C, while Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod may reach 37°C. Thiruvananthapuram district is expected to have maximum temperatures of 36°C, which is significantly above normal.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted rainfall in several districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam till April 28. There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala on April 26, 2024. The forecast suggests light to moderate rain during the hot weather, with expected rainfall ranging from 15.6 mm to 64.5 mm.