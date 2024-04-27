IMD warns of heatwave as Kerala records highest day temperature

“Kerala Suffers Severe Heat, Records Highest Polling Day Temperature: IMD Warning Issued”

Kerala encountered scorching temperatures during its polling day on April 26, with Palakkad registering the highest temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings across the state in response to the extreme conditions.

Tragically, eight individuals collapsed and died during the voting process, with suspicions arising that the intense heat may have been a contributing factor. Palakkad’s temperature soared to 41.4 degrees Celsius, significantly exceeding the average temperature by 5.1 degrees Celsius. The IMD advises residents to take precautions, including avoiding outdoor activities, staying hydrated, and seeking shade.

Furthermore, districts like Kollam and Thrissur have been specifically warned of heatwaves, with temperatures surpassing 36 degrees Celsius across the state. The humidity has elevated the heat index to over 50 degrees in several areas. Notably, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kochi have experienced exceptionally high temperatures compared to previous years.