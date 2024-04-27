India launch date of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition announced: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G was unveiled in India in January this year. Redmi has now confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition or the AFA Edition in India. The smartphone will be launched in the Indian markets on April 30.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition appears in a blue colour with golden accents around the camera and LED flash modules, with the top right corner flanking the Argentine Football Association (AFA) logo. Nothing else about the model has been revealed yet. The World Champions Edition is likely to feature similar specifications as the current Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Also Read: Okaya EV opens bookings for new Ferrato Disruptor electric motorcycle: Details

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts in India at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. It is offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colours.

The phone’s key features include a 6.67-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. It also comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra (4nm) chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

It has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 200MP ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. Other notable features include NFC, a 4,000mm² vapor chamber cooling system, dual stereo speakers, and an IR blaster. In terms of durability, the phone is equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.