Indian Railways announces summer special trains from this city: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced summer special trains from Anand Vihar. Most of the summer special trains will be operated from Anand Vihar and Kanpur to Patna. Another special train has begun from Katihar to Anand Vihar. These special trains will cover routes via Patna, Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, etc.

AnandVihar Terminal- Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan – AnandVihar Terminal Special

The train will operate from 27.04.2024 to 29.06.2024 on every Saturday. The key stations on the train route include AnandVihar Termina, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, etc.

04078/04077 AnandVihar T – Patna Jn. –AnandVihar T Reserved Special

This summer special train will operate on every Monday and Tuesday between AnandVihar T and Patna Jn. Key stations on the route include AnandVihar T, Chipyana, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Patna, etc. The train will operate from 29.04.2024 to 26.06.2024.

04096/04095 AnandVihar T – Ayodhya Cantt. – AnandVihar T

The operation of this special train will begin from April 27 and will be continued till June 29. These trains will operate on every Saturday, Monday, Sunday and Tuesday.

04056/04055 Jammu Tawi – Udaipur – Jammu Tawi Special

This summer special train will operate between 26 April to 28 June on every Thursday and Friday.

The Railway Ministry will operate 43 per cent more train trips this summer as compared to the last year to ensure that more passengers can travel to their desired destinations. The national transporter will operate9, 111 trips during the summer season.

Out of these 9,111 train trips, the Western Railway will operate the highest number — 1,878 — followed by the North Western Railway with 1,623 trips. Other Railway zones, which will run a significant number of trips are the South Central Railway (1,012 trips) and the East Central Railway (1,003).