JEE Advanced 2024 registration begins today, steps to apply

New Delhi: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) started today. Candidates seeking admission to IITs can access the direct registration link on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in. The registration link will be active from 5 pm onwards.

The JEE (Advanced) is conducted to offer admission at IITs into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. IIT Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2024.

The deadline to register for the entrance exam is May 7, 2024. The exam is scheduled for May 26, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be issued on May 17. The admit cards will include details about the candidate’s name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2024, photograph, signature, date of birth and address for correspondence and category.

This year, JEE Advanced will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The final results will be published on June 9. The answer key will be released on June 2. Candidates will have two days to raise objections.

Candidates will have the option to make payment for completing the registration process by May 10, 2024. The registration fees for students is Rs 3,200. The fees for female candidates is Rs 1,600. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fees is Rs 1,600. Registration fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The entrance exam will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will consist of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced

Step 1- Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2024.

Step 2- On the home page, click on JEE Advanced 2024 link.

Step 3- A new page will open where candidates can register online.

Step 4- Once registration is done, login to the account.

Step 5- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Step 6- Click on submit and download the page.