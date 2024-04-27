KBFC part ways with manager Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC, an Indian Super League (ISL) team, announced the departure of Serbian manager Ivan Vukomanovic on Friday. The club stated that they will initiate the search for a new head coach promptly. Vukomanovic, affectionately known as “Ashaan” (master in Malayalam) among the Kochi-based team’s supporters, took charge in 2021 and guided KBFC to three consecutive play-offs. In his debut season, he led the team to the ISL final, where they narrowly lost to Hyderabad FC in a penalty shootout. Despite the defeat, Vukomanovic endeared himself to the “Manjappada” fanbase with his dedication.

During his tenure, Kerala Blasters achieved significant milestones, including their highest points tally and the most goals scored in a single season in 2022. Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys expressed gratitude for Vukomanovic’s invaluable contributions to the team’s development over the past three years, describing it as both a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside him. Club Director Nikhil B Nimmagadda acknowledged the difficulty of the decision but emphasized that it was the right time for a transition. He thanked Vukomanovic for his service to KBFC and wished him success in his future endeavors.