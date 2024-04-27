Kerala nurse found dead in Chennai central railway Station

Woman Found Dead at Chennai Central Railway Station Identified as Reshma, Investigation Ongoing

Reshma, a 24-year-old nurse from Palakkad, was discovered dead at Chennai Central Railway Station on April 25. She had been working at a prominent private hospital in Coimbatore. Reshma had recently moved back with her parents following a dispute with her husband, compounded by the recent loss of her mother.

Authorities found Reshma’s body in the security area of the railway station during a search related to a missing report. She was discovered sitting on the ground with a shawl tied around her neck to a bed, with money scattered nearby. However, no phone or identification documents were found at the scene.

CCTV footage from the day of the incident shows Reshma walking alone towards the high-security area of the railway station with a water bottle in hand. Despite efforts to determine how she gained access to the restricted zone, authorities have yet to provide a definitive explanation. An investigation into the circumstances of Reshma’s death is currently underway.