Kerala police book LDF MLA P V Anwar for remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Kerala’s LDF MLA P V Anwar faces legal action for his comments branding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “fourth-grade citizen” and suggesting his DNA should be scrutinized. Anwar made these remarks during an election rally in Palakkad district on April 22, where he also questioned Gandhi’s entitlement to the Gandhi surname.

A case has been filed against Anwar at Nattukal police station, following a court order. He faces charges under IPC section 153A for promoting enmity between different groups and section 125 of the Representation of People Act for promoting enmity during elections. The court’s directive stemmed from a complaint filed by advocate Baiju Noel Rosario.

Anwar’s comments were made in response to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s evasion from central agencies’ investigations. Vijayan defended Anwar’s statements, stating that Gandhi is not immune to criticism, regardless of his stature.