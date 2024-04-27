Kerala sees voter turnout of 70.35% in LS elections 2024

Kerala’s recent Lok Sabha Elections recorded a voter turnout of 70.35%, marking a decrease from the 2019 general elections. Despite the intensive 40-day campaign leading up to the elections, there was a notable seven percent drop in voter participation compared to the previous polls, which registered a turnout of 77.84%. The reasons for this decline remain unclear, prompting speculation among political circles.

The constituency-wise voter turnout varied across regions, with figures ranging from 63.35% in Pathanamthitta to 77.66% in Vadakara. Urban areas notably witnessed a high voter turnout throughout the day. Key political leaders, candidates, and public figures, including the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, actively participated in the electoral process by casting their votes. Despite the dip in overall turnout, all three political fronts in Kerala maintain confidence in their electoral prospects.

With the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, Kerala braces for the outcome of the elections, where a total of 194 candidates contested across the 20 constituencies in the state.