Know how to mark emails as ‘important’ or ‘urgent’ on Gmail

Mumbai: Gmail form Google is the most used email facility. It offers many unique features. One such feature lets users create custom labels to mark emails as important or urgent. When an email is marked important, it stands out from the rest, reminding the user that it might need a quick response. Once created, an email can be marked according to the user’s requirements.

Create a custom label, like Urgent, and apply it to any email in any of your mailboxes. Here’s how:

1. Find the email you want to mark and click the checkbox to the left of it to select it.

2. Click the Labels chevron in the toolbar.

3. Click the label you want to apply and choose Apply. You can also select Create new, name the new label, choose whether you want it to be a sub-label, and click Create.

You can also label an email in this way while you’re composing it:

1. Click the three dots in the lower-right corner of the email draft.

2. Hover over the Label option.

3. Click the label you want to apply and choose Apply. You can also select Create new, name the new label, choose whether you want it to be a sub-label, and click Create.

Steps to mark emails as ‘important’ or ‘urgent’ on Gmail:

On your computer:

Open Gmail and navigate to your inbox.

Find the email you want to star.

Click the empty star icon next to the message.

If you have multiple star options, keep clicking the star icon until you see the one you want to use.