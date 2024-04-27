Know strange post-sex health problems

Sex is a feel-good activity. But, some people experience some strange post-sex symptoms. Some of these post-sex health issues are rare conditions such as transient global amnesia, or temporary memory loss and confusion.

Here are four strange post-sex health problems:

1. Headaches

Headaches, ranging from tension-type to migraine, can occur during sexual intercourse or orgasm. According to the National Headache Foundation, there are two ways this can happen. One is if your body gets tense and excited during intercourse, you can experience muscle contractions in the head and neck that can lead to headache. You could also get an intense headache right before climaxing, possibly in response to a rapid increase in blood pressure and heart rate.Sex-related headaches are a temporary form of discomfort.

This can be handled with an anti-inflammatory pain reliever or a migraine-specific treatment. If these headaches are a regular occurrence, then must consult a doctor.

2. Asthma Flare-Ups

If you have asthma that is not well controlled, sexual intercourse could trigger an asthma flare-up. Sex is physical activity that can be similar in intensity to brisk walking.A study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research found that severe asthma can have a significant impact on physical and emotional intimacy in sexual relationships.

To prevent an asthma flare-up from happening during or after sex, make sure your asthma is controlled with medication that works for you, and take steps to reduce anxiety through biofeedback or mindfulness training.

3. Sorrow, Sadness, or Mood Swings

If yone ever felt weepy or anxious after having sex, then he/she may be experiencing postcoital dysphoria or post-sex blues.

‘Post-sex sadness, anxiety, or agitation can feel confusing and uncomfortable, especially for those who are used to experiencing pleasure and closeness with their partners following sexual activity,’ notes Elizabeth A. Grill, PsyD, an associate professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University in New York City.

This issue can be overcome by engaging in soothing deep breathing techniques, listening to music, or talking to your partner about your feelings.

Also Read: Know how to avoid common sex injuries

4. Honeymoon Cystitis (Urinary Tract Infections)

This type of urinary tract infection stems from repeated sexual interludes, which can cause irritation of the vagina, including microscopic tears in the skin around the vagina and urethra, or inflammation of the lining of the bladder.

Research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that sexual intercourse increases the risk of urinary tract infections in postmenopausal women, too.