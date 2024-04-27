LS elections 2024 records 60.96% voter turnout by 7 pm

The second phase of voting for 88 constituencies in the 18th Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday, witnessing the participation of over 1,200 candidates across diverse regions. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall approximate voter turnout as of 7 PM stood at 60.96%. The ECI spokesperson highlighted the peaceful polling across 13 states and union territories during this phase.

Voting encompassed various states, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, and others spread across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to voters and noted the significant support for the NDA, especially from youth and women voters.

Notable contenders in this phase included Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, actors Hema Malini and Arun Govil, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. However, instances of controversy emerged during the electoral process, with the Election Commission filing a case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly seeking votes based on religion. Additionally, BJP candidate Raju Bista accused Trinamool Congress workers of inciting violence in Chopra, leading to calls for repolling in certain booths. Furthermore, candidates Raju Bista and Dr. Munish Tamang from the Darjeeling constituency were unable to cast votes due to their registration as voters in Delhi.