Luxury car maker to hike prices in India from June 1: Details

Mumbai: Leading luxury car maker Audi has decided to hike prices of its all models in India. The German car maker Audi will increase the prices by 2 percent on all models. The new prices will be effective from June 1, 2024. The decision has been taken due to rising input and transportation costs in the country.

‘Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2% effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our Dealer partners.As always, it is our endeavor that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers,’ Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi has sold more than 7,025 units in FY23/24, registering an overall business growth of 33 percent in the country. Apart from this, the company’s Audi Approved Plus, a pre-owned car business platform also saw a growth of 50 percent in FY23/24. Currently, Audi offers a wide range of products in Indian market. The fleet includes Audi A6, Audi A4, Audi Q3, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, and Audi RS e-tron GT.