Mamata Banerjee sustains minor fall boarding helicopter in Durgapur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee experienced a momentary mishap on Saturday in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman, as she slipped while settling into a helicopter after boarding. Video footage captured the incident, showing Banerjee losing her footing and falling momentarily while trying to take her seat inside the chopper.

Although the video depicted the CM’s brief stumble, reports indicate that she sustained no significant injuries from the incident. Despite the minor mishap, Banerjee proceeded with her scheduled campaign activities and departed for Asansol as planned.

This incident follows a previous injury Banerjee sustained in March, when she suffered a “major injury” to her forehead after a fall at her residence. Despite receiving treatment for a deep cut on her forehead, Banerjee continued her political engagements. Additionally, in June 2023, Banerjee faced health challenges after sustaining injuries during an emergency landing of a helicopter due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in her hospitalization for a medical check-up at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.