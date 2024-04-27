‘Manjummel Boys’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 5

The highly anticipated Malayalam survival thriller “Manjummel Boys” is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5, as announced by the streaming platform on Saturday. The movie, helmed by director Chidambaram, initially released in theaters on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike.

Breaking records upon its release, “Manjummel Boys” emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, surpassing the Rs 200 crore mark and eclipsing the previous record set by “2018,” which was India’s official entry to the 2024 Academy Awards. The film’s success underscores its widespread appeal and anticipation among viewers.

Produced by Parava Films and based on a true incident, “Manjummel Boys” tells the gripping tale of a group of friends from the quaint town of Manjummel near Kochi, embarking on a vacation to Kodaikanal. Featuring a stellar cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and others, the movie promises an enthralling cinematic experience across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, as revealed in a press release by Disney+ Hotstar.