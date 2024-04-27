Militants attack in Naransena, 2 CRPF personnel killed

Two CRPF personnel were killed in an attack by Kuki militants that lasted from midnight till 2:15 am in the Naransena area of Manipur, as confirmed by the police. The deceased personnel belonged to the CRPF 128 Battalion stationed in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district.

Meanwhile, Manipur’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha, reported a higher voter turnout and minimal violence in the Outer Manipur constituency during the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. He stated that voting was peaceful, with a voting percentage of around 75%, and only one incident of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction was reported.

Jha highlighted the relatively peaceful nature of the election in Outer Manipur compared to the 2019 election, noting the significant voter turnout and minimal incidents. The Election Commission’s voter turnout app recorded 78.78% voter participation till the last report. The second phase of polling covered 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories, with re-polling held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22 due to incidents of violence during the first phase of polling.