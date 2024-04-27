NMC to conduct online survey of medical students, faculty to evaluate mental health

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has initiated an online survey aimed at evaluating the mental health and well-being of medical students and faculty members. Concerned about the increasing instances of suicides and depression among medical students, the NMC formed a national task force to address these issues. Over the past five years, 122 medical students, including both MBBS and post-graduate students, have died by suicide.

The task force, in its efforts to proactively address mental health concerns, has decided to conduct an online survey. Led by Aujender Singh, the Deputy Secretary of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board and member secretary of the task force, the initiative seeks feedback from all medical students and faculty members in medical colleges. Participants are urged to submit their responses through a Google Form link provided in a public notice, with a deadline set for May 3. The identities of participants will remain confidential and will only be used by the task force for analysis and recommendations.

Medical associations have commended the NMC’s initiative, recognizing it as a crucial step towards tackling mental health issues in the medical community. FORDA President Dr. Aviral Mathur expressed appreciation for the move, while others such as Dr. Rishiraj Sinha, Dr. Rohan Krishnan, and Dr. Lakshya Mittal hailed it as a commendable and important initiative. Maintaining anonymity of respondents is emphasized to ensure the security and integrity of the survey data.