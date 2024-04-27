Okaya EV opens bookings for new Ferrato Disruptor electric motorcycle: Details

Mumbai: Okaya EV has opened bookings for the new Ferrato Disruptor electric motorcycle in India. Ferrato is Okaya’s new premium sub-brand for the Indian market. The Disruptor is the first model to be sold under it. The booking amount is set at Rs 500 for the first 1,000 customers. After that, the booking amount will increase to Rs 2,500.

The Ferrato Disruptor will be launched in India on May 2. The Ferrato Disruptor is claimed to have a running cost of 25 paise per kilometre. The new electric motorcycle is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor developing 8.5 bhp and a claimed 228 Nm of torque. It will have a top speed of 95 km/h and use a 3.97 kWh LFP battery pack giving it a claimed range of 129 km on a single charge.

The bike has a sportbike design featuring sharp fairings and sleek LED lights. Suspension duties are managed by a telescopic fork in the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes on both ends.