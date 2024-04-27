Police retrieve Rs 1 Crore swindled by cyber criminals from two investors

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police has effectively retrieved over Rs 1 crore belonging to two residents who were victims of online investment scams, as per an official statement on Friday. Prompt action was taken after the victims filed complaints on Thursday, preventing a total of Rs 1.02 crore from being transferred to the accounts of unknown fraudsters by liaising with bank authorities.

Both complainants were approached by scammers promising lucrative returns on investments in the stock market. One victim ended up transferring Rs 1.80 crore as instructed, while the other fell victim to a larger amount, transferring Rs 2.29 crore. Upon realizing they had been defrauded, they promptly contacted the cyber cell helpline ‘1930’, leading to the recovery of their funds to some extent.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, the official stated. He urged the public to be cautious of dubious offers related to stock market investments and emphasized the importance of promptly contacting the cyber cell helpline in case of fraudulent activities to prevent further losses.