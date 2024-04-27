Realme launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme C65 5G has been launched in India. This is the first phone from Realme to use MediaTek’s new Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 400,000. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C65 5G is priced in India at Rs. 10,499, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options are priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively. The Realme C65 5G comes in India in two colours – Feather Green and Glowing Black.

The Realme C65 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 625 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

The Realme C65 5G is listed with an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The camera system supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

The Realme C65 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired quick charging. It also supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and Realme’s Dynamic Button and Air Gesture features.