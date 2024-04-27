Siddaramaiah announces Rs 3,454 cr drought relief from Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that the Centre has approved Rs 3,499 crore for drought relief but has only released Rs 3,454 crore so far. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the release of the remaining balance.

Siddaramaiah expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for intervening and pressuring the Central government to provide some relief to the state. However, he emphasized that the approved amount falls short of the Rs 18,171 crore that Karnataka was entitled to according to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rules.

The Chief Minister accused the Central government of releasing the relief funds only after the state government approached the Supreme Court and highlighted the severity of the drought situation in Karnataka. He asserted that the Centre’s actions were prompted by political concerns rather than genuine commitment to assisting drought-affected regions. Siddaramaiah vowed to continue fighting for the remaining relief amount owed to Karnataka.