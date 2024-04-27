South India’s reservoir levels hit 10-year low

Water scarcity in Southern India reaches a critical point as reservoir levels hit a decade-low mark. The situation exacerbates the challenges faced by the region during the scorching summer months, coinciding with the ongoing general election campaign across the country.

Recent data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) paints a grim picture, revealing that reservoirs in Southern India are operating at just 17% of their total capacity. This marks a significant decline compared to the same period last year when reservoirs held 29% of their capacity, and it falls even below the ten-year average of 23% storage. The Southern region, comprising states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, is particularly affected by this water crisis.

While the water levels in reservoirs across the country show a mixed pattern, with the Northern region experiencing a slight decrease from last year and the Eastern region showing improvements, experts anticipate a temporary relief with the conclusion of the El Nino climatic phenomenon. The transition to La Nina is expected to bring abundant rainfall during the southwest monsoon season from June to September, potentially alleviating the water scarcity concerns in the coming months.