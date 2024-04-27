Tourist bus accident in Kerala claims one life, injures 13

A tragic incident unfolded in Kerala as a tourist bus veered out of control and overturned in the district, resulting in the death of one individual and injuring 13 others. The mishap took place during the bus’s journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Udupi in Karnataka, highlighting the dangers of road travel.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver might have nodded off while behind the wheel, leading to the loss of control on a slope, causing the bus to topple. The suddenness of the accident left passengers and bystanders in shock as the vehicle careened off the road.

Despite efforts to rescue the trapped individual underneath the bus, tragically, their life could not be saved. Emergency responders rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment, underscoring the importance of road safety measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.