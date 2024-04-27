UP child commission saves 95 trafficked children

A recent operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Child Commission resulted in the rescue of 95 children allegedly trafficked from Bihar to UP, shedding light on the pervasive issue of child trafficking. The swift intervention of the Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee, prompted by a tip-off from UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi, led to the rescue effort.

The rescued children, aged between 4 and 12, were found without consent letters from their parents, raising concerns about the circumstances of their transportation. Most of the children expressed confusion about their destination and had no knowledge of where they were being taken. Efforts are underway to contact their families for reunification.

This rescue operation follows a similar effort conducted last week in Gorakhpur, where children from Bihar allegedly destined for madrasas across various states were intercepted. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), emphasized the importance of education for every child and denounced the exploitation of innocent children for religious donations, stressing the constitutional right to education for every child.