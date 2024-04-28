Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ set for September release

The much-anticipated film “Khel Khel Mein,” starring Akshay Kumar, is set to hit theaters nationwide on September 6, as announced by the filmmakers on Saturday. Alongside Kumar, the ensemble cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for his work on “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” the movie promises to deliver a blend of comedy and drama.

T-Series, the production house behind the film, revealed the release date via its official social media platforms. With a message that hints at a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama, and fun, the post invites audiences to mark their calendars for September 6, 2024. According to the statement from the makers, “Khel Khel Mein” aspires to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering an experience that transcends the ordinary and promises to evoke a range of emotions.

The film is backed by a team of producers including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. With a stellar cast, talented director, and promising storyline, “Khel Khel Mein” aims to captivate audiences with its unique blend of entertainment and storytelling when it hits the big screen in September.