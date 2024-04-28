Archery World Cup: India win gold, bronze in recurve team events

Shanghai: In archery, India bagged a gold and bronze medal in the recurve team events at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China on Sunday. India’s men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal. India won 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53).

In the recurve mixed event, India team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara beat Mexico 6-0 (35-31, 38-35, 39-37) to win bronze medal.

India have won five gold, one silver and one bronze in the competition. India’s compound archers had swept the team events earlier when they won the men’s, women’s and mixed team gold medals. Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched a fourth gold in women’s compound individual, while Priyansh won a maiden World Cup silver in the men’s individual compound section.