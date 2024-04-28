Authentic Kanchipuram dosa recipe

Kanchipuram dosa, also known as Kanchi dosa or Kanchi idli, is a traditional South Indian dish originating from the city of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, India. Here’s a basic recipe to make Kanchipuram dosa:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup rice (preferably short-grain)

2. 1/2 cup urad dal (black gram lentils)

3. 1/4 cup chana dal (split chickpeas)

4. 1/4 cup toor dal (pigeon peas)

5. 1/4 cup finely chopped ginger

6. 1/4 cup finely chopped green chilies

7. 1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

8. 1/4 cup grated coconut (optional)

9. 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

10. 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

11. Salt to taste

12. Oil for cooking

Instructions:

1. Wash and soak rice and lentils (urad dal, chana dal, and toor dal) separately in water for about 4-6 hours or overnight.

2. Drain the water and grind rice to a smooth paste using a little water. Transfer it to a bowl.

3. Grind the lentils separately to a smooth paste, adding water as needed. Combine the ground lentils with the rice batter.

4. Add chopped ginger, green chilies, coriander leaves, grated coconut (if using), asafoetida, cumin seeds, and salt to the batter. Mix well.

5. Heat a dosa tawa (griddle) and grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the tawa and spread it evenly in a circular motion to form a dosa.

6. Drizzle some oil around the edges of the dosa and cook until the bottom turns golden brown and crispy.

7. Flip the dosa and cook the other side until it turns golden brown and crisp.

8. Remove the dosa from the tawa and serve hot with chutney, sambar, or any side dish of your choice.