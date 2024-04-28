Banks to remain shut 14 days in May 2024: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 14 in the month of May. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Full list of bank holidays:

May 1 bank holiday: On account of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day banks will remain shut across India and in Maharashtra.

May 5 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 7 (Tuesday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji, Raipur

May 8 (Wednesday): Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore – Banks closed in Kolkata

May 10 (Friday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya – Banks closed in Bengaluru

May 12 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 13 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks will be closed in Srinagar

May 16 (Thursday): State Day – Banks closed in Gangtok

May 19 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 20 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to be closed in Belapur and Lucknow

May 23 (Thursday): Buddha Pournima – Banks will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar

May 25 (Saturday): Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar

May 26 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States