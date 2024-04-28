Clash erupts among village volunteers in Manipur

In Imphal West district of Manipur, a violent clash erupted between village volunteers from two conflicting communities on Sunday morning, according to police reports. Armed individuals from both sides reportedly exchanged gunfire, with bullets hitting homes in Koutruk village, situated on the outskirts of Imphal Valley, from the nearby hills in Kangpokpi district. As a result, villagers, including women, children, and the elderly, are being evacuated to safer locations nearby as a precautionary measure.

The situation in Koutruk village remains tense as locally made mortar shells, known as ‘Pumpi’, are also being fired, causing panic among the residents. This recent escalation adds to the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the region since May 3 of the previous year, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements. Security personnel have been deployed to the area to restore order and quell the ongoing gunfight between the rival factions.