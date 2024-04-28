Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala today. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,480 per 8 gram and Rs 6685 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures ended its five-week rally and finished at Rs 71,486 per 10 gram. This price is Rs 2472 or 3.35 percent lower from its record high of Rs 73,958 per 10 gram mark that it touched on 12th April 2024.

In global markets, price of spot gold dipped 0.1% to $2,331.15 per ounce. Prices are down nearly $100 from the all-time high of $2,431.29 scaled on April 12. Gold prices are down 2.5% so far for the week. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $2,343.50 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $27.40 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $919.90, while palladium gained 1.1% to $984.73.