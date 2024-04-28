Delhi Congress chief steps down amid alliance controversy with AAP

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Chief of Delhi’s Congress division, tendered his resignation on Sunday following the party’s decision to form an alliance with AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Citing his inability to safeguard the interests of Delhi Congress workers, Lovely announced his decision to step down from his role as the city’s party unit head.

Expressing his disagreement with the alliance, Lovely highlighted the Congress unit’s opposition to aligning with AAP, a party he accused of leveling false corruption charges against the Congress. Despite the objections raised by Delhi Congress, the decision to form an alliance with AAP was finalized.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely criticized the high command for disregarding the preferences of the Delhi Congress unit. He pointed out the allocation of Lok Sabha tickets to candidates who were unfamiliar with Delhi Congress and its policies, specifically mentioning the nominations of Udit Raj and Kanhaiya Kumar for North-West Delhi and North-East Delhi constituencies, respectively.