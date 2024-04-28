Delicious Arabian chicken Bukhari rice recipe

Sure, here’s a recipe for Arabian Chicken Bukhari Rice:

Ingredients:

– 500g chicken pieces (bone-in)

– 2 cups Basmati rice

– 4 cups water

– 2 onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, diced

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon ginger paste

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

– 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

– 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

– Salt to taste

– 1/4 cup vegetable oil

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Wash the Basmati rice thoroughly under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes, then drain and set aside.

2. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally.

3. Add the minced garlic and ginger paste to the pot and sauté for another 2-3 minutes until fragrant.

4. Add the diced tomatoes to the pot and cook until they start to break down and release their juices.

5. Stir in the ground spices (cumin, coriander, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg) and salt. Cook for another 2 minutes to toast the spices.

6. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and brown them on all sides, about 5-7 minutes.

7. Pour in the water and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and tender.

8. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pot and set aside.

9. Add the soaked and drained Basmati rice to the pot with the remaining liquid. Stir to combine, then cover and cook for about 15-20 minutes until the rice is tender and has absorbed all the liquid.

10. While the rice is cooking, shred the cooked chicken meat from the bones and set aside.

11. Once the rice is cooked, fluff it with a fork and return the shredded chicken to the pot. Mix well to combine.

12. Serve the Arabian Chicken Bukhari Rice hot, garnished with fresh coriander leaves if desired. Enjoy your delicious meal!