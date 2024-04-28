First two phases of LS polls see 8% female candidates

The first two phases of Lok Sabha polls saw a mere eight percent representation of women candidates out of a total of 1,618 candidates. This glaring gender disparity, with only 135 women candidates in the first phase and 100 in the second, has raised concerns among political activists, highlighting deeper issues of gender bias within political systems.

While Tamil Nadu had the highest share of women candidates at 76 in the first phase, Kerala led with 24 candidates in the second phase. The Congress and the BJP, two major political parties, fielded 44 and 69 women candidates, respectively, in the initial phases. The stark underrepresentation of women in the candidate pool has sparked criticism, with activists questioning the delay in implementing the Women’s Reservation Bill and urging parties to proactively issue tickets to women.

Experts emphasize the need for structural reforms and proactive measures by political parties to promote women’s candidacy. They stress that token representation alone is insufficient and call for substantive action, including mentorship programs, capacity-building workshops, and gender-sensitive policies. As the Lok Sabha elections progress, there is increasing scrutiny on political parties to address these concerns and demonstrate genuine commitments towards fostering gender inclusivity in governance.