Gulf country temporarily stops issuing work visas to citizens of this country: Details

Kuwait City: Kuwait has temporarily halted the issuance of work visas for Egyptian nationals. The decision was taken to introduce stricter oversight measures in the visa issuance process.

The suspension is attributed to a series of employer complaints suggesting undue pressure from certain Egyptian authorities to secure insurance for workers through non-Kuwaiti companies. Authorities in Kuwait is planning to recruit candidates who possess advanced degrees and specialised skills relevant to Kuwait’s labour market needs.

Also Read: 20 soldiers killed in ammunition explosion at army base

Kuwait resumed issuing work visas for Egyptians after a 16-month suspension earlier this month.