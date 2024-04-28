Hero to launch Hero Mavrick 440 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero Motocorp informed that deliveries of Mavrick 440 in Indian customers will start soon. The bike was unveiled in its final production form at the Hero World Day 2024 held at CIT, Jaipur on January 23. Prospectors can book the Mavrick 440 at authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships or digitally by visiting the company’s official website.

The Hero Mavrick 440 sits on the Harley-Davidson X440’s platform. It is offered in 3 variants including Base, Mid, and Top. The price starts at Rs1.99 lakh for Base variant and latter two variants are priced at Rs 2.14 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Mavrick has circular LED headlamps, a large tank, along with a new X-shaped tail lamp. Other features include a chunky grab rail, alloy wheels, an engine sump guard, a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, and a side-slung exhaust muffler. It offers 5 colour options namely Arctic White (base variant), Celestial Blue and Fearless Red (mid variant), and Phantom Black and Enigma Black (top variant).

The bike is powered by a 440cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a peak power output of 27 Bhp and 36 Nm of max torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.