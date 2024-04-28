Hundreds relocated as land sinks in J-K’s Ramban

Over 500 individuals have been moved to safer locations following the complete destruction of more than 58 houses due to land sinking in Pernote village, Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, occurring over three days, prompted authorities to swiftly initiate damage assessment to expedite compensation under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms.

The natural calamity, striking the village on Thursday evening, not only ravaged residential structures but also caused damage to four transmission towers, a power receiving station, and a section of the connecting road between Gool sub-division and Ramban district headquarters. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, who heads the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all affected families have been relocated to safer areas.

Efforts for rehabilitation and restoration are underway, with affected families temporarily sheltered in the Maitra community hall. The district administration, led by Chaudhary, has mobilized resources, including teams from Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited and Sub-Trans sub-Division, to restore power supply. Additionally, a comprehensive support system, including medical camps, sanitation facilities, and community kitchens, has been set up to address the immediate needs of the displaced populace.