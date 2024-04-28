Indian Railways to launch intra-city Vande Metro, trials starting July 2024

Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce the nation’s inaugural Vande Metro system, following the resounding success of its semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains. Set to revolutionize intra-city transportation, the Vande Metro project aims to leverage cutting-edge technology for swift acceleration and deceleration, catering to the transit needs of urban commuters. Trial runs for the Vande Metro are slated to commence from July 2024, with plans to swiftly integrate the service into public transit networks.

Anticipated to offer a plethora of unique features tailored to urban commuters, the Vande Metro is poised to redefine the travel experience within cities. The air-conditioned trains are expected to operate at speeds of up to 130 km per hour, promising enhanced comfort and efficiency. Each Vande Metro unit will consist of four coaches, with a minimum configuration of 12 coaches forming a complete train set. The coaches, currently in the final stages of production at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, boast modern interior designs aimed at optimizing passenger comfort.

With plans to roll out the Vande Metro by 2025, Indian Railways aims to significantly reduce travel times across urban corridors, enhancing connectivity and convenience for commuters. The introduction of the Vande Metro underscores the railways’ commitment to modernizing and expanding transportation infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards sustainable urban mobility solutions.