Indian stock markets to remain closed on these days in May: Full list

Mumbai: Both Indian stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May 2024. Both exchanges will be closed on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra Day, marks the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states.

The NSE and BSE will be closed on May 20 due to the general elections in Mumbai.In Maharashtra, Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across five phases. The first two phases took place on April 19 and April 26, with the remaining seats set for voting on May 7, May 13, and May 20.

Here’s a list of stock market holidays in 2024 –

May 1, 2024 – Maharashtra Day

May 20, 2024 – General Elections

June 17, 2024 – Bakrid

July 17, 2024 – Muharram

August 15, 2024 – Independence Day

October 2, 2024 – Gandhi Jayanti

November 1, 2024 – Diwali

November 15, 2024 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024 – Christmas