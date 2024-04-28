Indian stock markets to remain closed on these days in May: Full list

Mumbai: Both Indian stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May 2024. Both exchanges will be closed on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra Day, marks the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states.
The NSE and BSE will be closed on May 20 due to the general elections in Mumbai.In Maharashtra, Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across five phases. The first two phases took place on April 19 and April 26, with the remaining seats set for voting on May 7, May 13, and May 20.
Here’s a list of stock market holidays in 2024 –
May 1, 2024 – Maharashtra Day
May 20, 2024 – General Elections
June 17, 2024 – Bakrid
July 17, 2024 – Muharram
August 15, 2024 – Independence Day
October 2, 2024 – Gandhi Jayanti
November 1, 2024 – Diwali
November 15, 2024 – Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25, 2024 – Christmas
