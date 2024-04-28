Kerala polling delayed for accuracy: Chief Electoral Officer

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sanjay Kaul, has affirmed the overall success of the Lok Sabha election process in the state. Kaul praised the performance of voting machines, noting significant improvements compared to previous years. He attributed any delays in voting to officials’ vigilance in ensuring accuracy, particularly in the Vadakara constituency, where polling continued beyond 8 p.m. due to increased voter turnout after 5 p.m. Election officials took additional precautions to verify documents, extending the polling duration in specific areas.

Despite a slight decrease in voter turnout from the previous election, Kaul emphasized the efficient functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He highlighted the use of an innovative method to impartially allocate election officials, ensuring a transparent process. This involved deploying officers based on an order software system, without external interference, ensuring fair and impartial conduct throughout the electoral process.

Kaul also commended the reliability of EVMs in this election, noting a significant decrease in machine failure rates compared to previous years. While previous elections saw an average failure rate of five percent, only 0.44 percent of ballot units and control units, and 2.1 percent of VVPATs were damaged this time. This improvement underscores the enhanced reliability of voting technology, contributing to a smoother electoral process.