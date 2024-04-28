Kerala receives maximum temperature warning from weather agencies

The Kerala Meteorological Department has raised concerns over soaring temperatures in the state, issuing a maximum temperature alert for 12 districts spanning the next five days. Specifically, Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts may face the risk of heat waves in certain regions, as indicated by both the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

According to forecasts from weather agencies, temperatures are expected to peak at approximately 41°C in Palakkad, around 40°C in Kollam and Thrissur, and approximately 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts. Moreover, temperatures may reach around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts, while Thiruvananthapuram district may experience temperatures around 36°C—significantly higher than normal levels.

During the period from April 28th to May 2nd, these districts are anticipated to endure hot and humid conditions, excluding elevated regions. This escalation in temperatures, coupled with heightened humidity levels, is expected to contribute to the uncomfortable weather conditions across Kerala. Additionally, there’s a possibility of localized heat wave occurrences in select areas within Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts on April 28th and 29th, according to the alerts issued by the meteorological agencies.